Thailand vs Cambodia: Military comparison in current conflict

Tensions between Thailand and Cambodia have erupted into a significant military confrontation as Thailand confirmed the launch of airstrikes against Cambodian positions.

As reported by the Royal Thai Army, the air operations targeted “military targets in several areas” on Monday, December 8, in response to “Cambodian attacks along the disputed frontier.”

Thailand military claims the strikes destroyed a cable car system utilised by Cambodian army to transport weapons near the ancient Ta Khwai Castle temple complex.

Conflicting accounts of hostilities

The trigger for the latest violence remains contested. Thai officials reported that two of its soldiers were killed and several were wounded after coming under Cambodian fire in the northeastern Si Sa Ket province on Monday, December 8.

Responding to Thai military allegations, Cambodia’s Defense ministry has denied initiating fire.

It maintains that Thai forces launched unprovoked attacks with guns, tanks, and rockets into its Preah Vihear and Oddar Meanchey provinces, and that Cambodian troops exercised restraint by not retaliating.

Cambodian officials also report three civilian injuries on their side of the border.

A stark military asymmetry

With the recent conflict, a vast disparity in military capabilities between the two Southeast Asian nations is highlighted.

Thailand possesses a decisive, multi-domain military superiority over Cambodia, with greater funding, more advanced technology, and a wider range of capabilities.

Cambodia's strengths lie in larger numbers of certain land systems, recent strategic partnerships, and defensible trains.

Defense budget and man power