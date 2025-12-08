FLOTUS reading video with blank expression goes viral—here's how netizens reacted

Serving as First Lady of the United States holds significant inherent value, wielding considerable soft power and cultural influence from a respected, non-elected platform.

Melania Trump is the second woman to serve the role twice as First Lady of the United States (FLOTUS).

Recently, the FLOTUS visited Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C., last Friday, December 5, a decade-long tradition where the first lady makes the visit and spends time with young patients and extends support to their families.

The viral moment came when a video surfaced online that is making rounds on X (formerly Twitter), in which FLOTUS can be seen reading the book ‘How Does Santa Go Down the Chimney?’ with what netizens spotted as an expressionless face in a totally uninterested tone.

Melania was reading that book before a small group of patients and their families during her visit to the hospital.

The first lady sits in a large red chair before a tall Christmas tree, flanked by two young patients: an 11-year-old boy and a 5-year-old girl.

Eagle-eyed users shared a mix of reactions, some teased Trump for treating the reading like a dutiful task instead of a meaningful chance to connect with young, courageous patients, while others praised her accent and her ability to speak in multiple languages.

Netizens react

One user quipped and wrote, “These kids deserve joy—and she delivers it beautifully.”

“What is she saying? Is she reading the book in Slovene? The kids are a bit confused!” added another.

However, some praised her accent and reading comprehension. One wrote, “I love her accent, she’s the only first lady that can read a Christmas story in seven languages.”

Another agreed, “She is the absolute best @FLOTUS we’ve ever had.”

In 2024, President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden visited the Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C. As Joe Biden walked in hand-in-hand with a young patient, Jill started reading to the children, engaging with them and sharing the illustrations.

In contrast, First Lady Melania Trump held the book toward herself, as if expecting the children to be captivated by her words.

After FLOTUS finished the reading, she told them, “Donald Trump is sending you love and best wishes as well.”