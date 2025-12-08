Ford, Ram, Rivian recall 227,000 vehicles: Check for recalls now

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has recalled over 227,000 vehicles in the US, including renowned models from Ford, Ram, and Rivian.

Vehicle owners in the US are encouraged to check the NHTSA database or USA TODAY’s automotive recall database to find out if their vehicles are among the recalled or not.

Ford recalls for faulty liftgate hinge

Ford is recalling around 108,762 units, including 2020-2022 Escape and 2025 Escape variants, due to insecure liftgate hinge covers that are prone to detaching.

The issue arose from improper engagement during assembly, which could establish a contact between the liftgate and hinge covers.

Ford dealers will inspect, reinstall, or replace any missing components at no cost. Notification letters will be sent to Ford owners on January 15.

Ram trucks recalled for instrument panel failure

Similarly, Stellantis is also recalling 72,509 Ram trucks from the 2025-2026 model years due to a software error that may cause the instrument panel cluster display to go blank at startup or while driving.

Affected models include the Ram 1500, 2500, 3500, and various cab chassis configurations. Following the recall, dealers will inspect and update the software or replace the instrument panel cluster with zero cost, with notification letters expected by January 8.

Rivians recalled for seat belt pretensioner issues

Rivian has recalled 34,824 2022-2025 EDV vehicles because the driver's seat belt pretensioner cable may be damaged, particularly if the driver sits on the buckled seatbelt.

Rivian will conduct inspections and replace the pretensioner assembly if needed, with notification letters to be mailed on January 19.

Other recalls in US

Other notable recalled variants from the abovementioned carmakers include Ford's 11,852 2016-2019 Lincoln MKT vehicles due to detachment of the B-Pillar door trim while driving. Dealers will repair the trim at no cost, with notifications sent out on December 8.

Given this gigantic recall involving several brands, vehicle owners are advised to stay informed about recalls to ensure their safety and compliance.