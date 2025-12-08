Ana de Armas viral Ferrari garage visit with Lewis Hamilton sends internet into frenzy

Ana de Armas generated buzz among fans after a short, friendly encounter with Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton inside the Ferrari garage at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix F1 World Championship 2025.

Multiple clips of their interaction posts are being shared by netizens that show the actor being welcomed into the Ferrari garage, where Hamilton guides her through the cockpit and explains how does the steering wheel functions.

Their shared laughter and friendly exchanges quickly grabbed the attention of social media users, who began speculating about a potential relationship.

What really happened?

The encounter took place at the Yas Marina Circuit during the Dhabi Grand Prix F1 weekend.

Ana de Armas stepped into the Ferrari garage wearing a VIP neck strap and was greeted by Hamilton, wasting no time.

He then offered her a brief walkthrough of the cockpit, pointing out key features on the steering wheel.

Ana got an opportunity to hold the wheel, smiling and listening to Hamilton as he explained its functions. The short yet viral interaction concluded with a quick photo moment.

Fans wasted no time in spotting that this type of visit is standard for VIP guests during race weekends, allowing celebrities to get an inside look at the team’s setup.

Multiple posts confirmed that Ana’s visit coincided with pre-race activities on December 7, a day when celebrity appearances in the garage are common.

Netizens react

Netizens were quick in their reaction, with many fans sharing clips of Ana and Hamilton.

One user wrote, “If she can fix him we will forever be grateful to her lol.”

“I’ve never seen Hamilton fight for his life this much before. Trying hard to remain composed,” quipped another.

“Lewis scoring off the track far more than on it these days,” the third user added.

Ana de Armas has recently been in the spotlight due to her ongoing projects, while Hamilton’s Ferrari season was closely watched as he competed for the championship.

For context, Abu Dhabi’s final weekend is globally known for attracting celebrities, creating moments that quickly went viral on social media.