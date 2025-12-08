IndiGo meltdown: How pilot shortage brought India's skies to a halt

India’s largest airline, IndiGo, has cancelled nearly 5,000 flights since Friday, December 5, causing air travel chaos across the country.

The airline operates nearly 2,200 flights a day. Its failure to adapt to the government’s new pilot rest and duty rule introduced last year resulted in pilot shortage, thus grounding many planes.

The critical situation prompted the government to intervene and grant the airline a temporary exemption from new rules. Despite relaxation more than 300 flights were cancelled on Monday with the carrier claiming that their operation will be back to normal by December 10-15.

The government announced Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) to ensure pilots receive proper rest between flights.

Airlines were given a November 1 deadline to adapt to the new rules; however, Indigo failed to comply, resulting in delays and ultimately cancellation of flights due to pilot shortage.

FDTL increased the pilots’ weekly rest period from 36 to 48 hours.

The Federation of Indian Pilots accused the company of behaving like a “cartel”.

Speaking to the Press Trust of India, the federation spokesperson said, “The airline implemented a hiring freeze, and maintained a pilot pay freeze through cartel-like behaviour.”

The Government of India has exempted IndiGo from the new rules until February 10, 2026 and also initiated a high-level inquiry to determine the causes behind the flight chaos.