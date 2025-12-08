IndiGo flight cancellations: Airline refunds over $10 million as operations near recovery

In the wake of long-running disruptions in its operations, Indian airline IndiGo announced on Monday that it has refunded more than $10 million USD (around INR 827 crores) to customers affected by recent flight cancellations.

The airline is actively processing remaining refunds for cancellations up to December 15.

In what appears to be an indication of full-fledged recovery of IndiGo flights, the airline reported operating more than 1,800 flights on December 8, a substantial uptick from 1,650 flights the previous day, as it strives to reconnect its entire network.

Another indicator of flight resumptions is that the airline's on-time performance has improved dramatically, reaching 91% across its network, compared to approximately 75% the day before.

To assist passengers during this recovery period, IndiGo facilitated over 9,500 hotel room accommodations and arranged around 10,000 cabs and buses for stranded customers between December 1 and 7.

Moreover, more than 4,500 bags have been returned to their owners, and the remaining luggage will likely be delivered within the next 36 hours.

“We deeply regret the disruption caused and sincerely apologise to all our customers for the inconvenience,” an IndiGo spokesperson said, highlighting the airline's efforts to improve customer communication and service during this crunch time.

Check IndiGo's latest flight updates on its official website

Passengers are advised to check the latest flight updates on IndiGo’s official website and can submit refund requests online or through customer support.

As the largest Indian airline, IndiGo is supporting over 200,000 customers daily through various communication channels.