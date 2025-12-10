 
Hailey Whitters shares adorable first photos of newborn baby

Hailey Whitters welcomes her first baby with husband Jake Gear three years after marriage

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

December 10, 2025

American singer Hailey Whitters introduced her newborn baby to the world via a sweet social media post.

Earlier this month, the Country music star and her husband Jake Gear welcomed their first child, a son.

In a joint Instagram post shared on Tuesday, December 9, the couple revealed the name of the little one, Rye Whitters Gear, and also offered a glimpse of him.

“And just like that everything is different,” the caption read. “Born Dec 4th on a cold moon supermoon with a true knot, we have no doubt Uncle D held you close in his heavenly arms before handing you off to us on the mortal side.”

"The cliche really is true - we don’t know what we ever did without you here. We can’t wait to see who you become,” they wrote, expressing gratitude to their friends and family for their support. “Thank you to all our friends and family who’ve checked in on us these last few weeks…”

“The boy is already so well-loved. Welcome to the world, our sweet son,” the new parents concluded the message, written alongside a carousel.

Among other images, the cover photo showed the new baby partially. He was bundled up in a brown zip-up bodysuit while his mother held his little fist, his tiny fingers curled up.

His face was turned away from the camera, so only his cute, rosy cheek and ear were visible.

In the next slide, the mother showed off her new accessory, a gold chain with a pendant engraved with Rye’s name.

