Pamela Anderson recalls last meeting with Liam Neeson after fling

Pamela Anderson on last meeting with fling Liam Neeson

Pamela Anderson is looking back on the brief romance she shared with Liam Neeson, and the last time they spent time together in person.

In a new interview, Anderson shared that she and Neeson most recently crossed paths in August, when he showed up to support her at the final performance of her play Camino Real at the Williamstown Theater Festival in Massachusetts.

The visit came as a surprise, but it meant a lot to her.

She said the actor had been a strong “supporter” of her career, especially as she returned to the stage following her Broadway run in Chicago in 2022.

Their friendly bond turned into something more over the summer while promoting The Naked Gun.

The pair’s flirtatious red-carpet moments and public displays of affection fueled rumours, and they eventually introduced their children as they grew closer.

A source explained at the time that “feelings were definitely happening between them,” but they kept things professional while working.

Anderson confirmed that the two “were romantically involved for a short while” after filming wrapped.

Neeson had openly praised Anderson long before the movie hit theaters.

“With Pamela, first off, I’m madly in love with her. She’s just terrific to work with. I can’t compliment her enough,” he told PEOPLE back in October 2024.

He admired her lack of ego and her comedic spark, adding that she was “so easy to work with.”

Anderson felt the same, calling him “the perfect gentleman” and sharing that he often looked after her, even wrapping his coat around her when she was cold.

She showed her gratitude in a sweet way, baking cookies and bread and leaving them in his dressing room.

Reflecting on their first meeting, Neeson admitted he was taken with her instantly, “Oh my god, she is so easy on the eyes… I knew we had kind of a chemistry from very early on.”

Anderson agreed, remembering how naturally they connected: “We definitely had chemistry right away.”

Even though their romance was short-lived, Anderson seems to hold those memories fondly, especially that last moment in August when Neeson showed up just to cheer her on.