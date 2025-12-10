Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton relationship update: ‘Solid'

Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton relationship update

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton want fans to know they’re still going strong.

Despite recent breakup rumours swirling around the couple, multiple signs show their marriage is solid, just like the two of them insist.

A source told PEOPLE on Tuesday that there is “no truth to the split rumoUrs,” explaining the speculation is mostly due to the pair juggling their busy individual careers.

“When they are together, it’s just so obvious how solid they are,” the insider added, shutting down the buzz that they’re heading for divorce.

Stefani recently confirmed they’ll be celebrating the holidays together, which is a clear sign they’re united.

Appearing on the Today show, she said she and Shelton are preparing for their usual back-and-forth lifestyle during the festive season.

“We’re doing all the regular stuff,” she shared, adding that they split time between California and Oklahoma.

“Blake and I, we just bounce back and forth between Oklahoma constantly. This December, we’re going back there, and then we’re going to bounce back to [Los Angeles].”

The couple even fit in two different Thanksgiving celebrations with family and friends. Stefani said she feels lucky they can enjoy time in both places.

“I love it. I love Oklahoma. This time of year is the best, so beautiful.”

Rumours first intensified earlier this year when the couple released the emotional breakup ballad Hangin’ On.

Shelton later explained to Access Hollywood that the song was simply music they loved, not a sign of trouble.

“We’re to a point in our lives where we just wanna do songs that we love, and then see what happens, I guess, later,” he said, noting it had “really no reflection” on their relationship.

Speculation grew again when neither attended the CMA Awards in November, and fans noticed fewer photos of Shelton on Stefani’s social media.

But their continued travel together and holiday plans appear to paint a very different picture, one of a couple managing real life, not falling apart.

Married since 2021 and together since meeting on The Voice in 2014, Stefani and Shelton seem focused on making their blended life work, wherever they are and whatever rumours come next.