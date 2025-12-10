Angela Bassett reflects on being 67 and still feeling young

Angela Bassett reflects on being a 67-year-old working actress

Angela Bassett is proving that age is nothing more than a number.

The acclaimed actress, who recently landed the top spot on AARP’s Movies for Grownups list of the 25 Most Fabulous Women Over 50, shared that she doesn’t allow age to define her limits, or her joy.

“I don't allow age to impose some limit on me. Half the time I forget how old I am,” she told the outlet.

Birthdays still feel special to her, but she joked that if she ever needs a reminder of her age, others are quick to provide it.

Her mindset is simple, keep moving forward, keep embracing life, and believe that “the best is yet to come.” She encourages others to trust they can still achieve anything they set their mind to.

Bassett, who shares 19-year-old twins Bronwyn and Slater with husband Courtney B. Vance, credits her passion for acting for keeping her spirit alive.

She said loving her work means it never feels like work at all. For her, staying vibrant has everything to do with staying excited and maintaining a positive outlook.

Her thoughts on aging have only grown wiser with time.

In a previous interview, she noted that growing older comes with hard-earned wisdom. Experiences, including mistakes, become lessons and strength.

She explained that with age, you learn that not everything deserves your energy, and that saying no is not only valid but healthy.

“’No’ is a complete sentence,” she said, adding that doing so frees you to focus on what matters most, while also allowing others to find their own solutions.

Angela Bassett’s approach to life at 67 is a reminder that time can expand our confidence instead of shrinking our potential.

Vibrant, driven, and full of optimism, she’s living proof that feeling young has everything to do with perspective.