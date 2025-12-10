 
Pamela Anderson confirms she and Liam Neeson split after 'short' romance

Pamela Anderson says Liam Neeson called her the 'future Mrs. Neeson'

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

December 10, 2025

The duo first sparked romance rumours earlier this year
Pamela Anderson is finally setting the record straight about her whirlwind romance with Liam Neeson.

In a new interview with People magazine on November 9, the Baywatch alum revealed that she and the Taken star shared what she described as an “intimate week” together after filming wrapped — a brief but memorable chapter that she says was entirely real.

“If you must know, Liam and I were romantically involved for a short while but only after we finished filming,” Anderson said, explaining that they spent time together at his home in upstate New York. Despite the headlines their pairing sparked, she noted the visit was far from wild, adding that she “had [her] own room,” and that their “assistants both came” along while “even family stopped by.”

Still, the connection was undeniable. Anderson recalled Neeson taking her to a small French restaurant where he introduced her as “the future Mrs. Neeson,” and spending quiet time in his garden, where she “tended to a rosebush overgrown with mint.” She said he appreciated the help, calling their time together a “lost week.”

Though they parted ways to work on separate films, they reunited while promoting The Naked Gun, describing their dynamic as “a little bit like a Nancy Meyers film.” Anderson laughed at suggestions their relationship was staged, saying, “A publicity stunt? This is real. We have real feelings.”

Today, she says they’re “better friends, in full honesty,” and that Neeson continues to support her career. The actor has also openly praised her, telling People, “I’m madly in love with her… She’s just terrific to work with.”

