Dubai govt opens Karachi office to boost trade, investment with Pakistan

This image shows Dubai International Chamber building. — Dubai Chambers

DUBAI: Dubai's government said the Dubai International Chamber has opened a new representative office in Karachi to support the growth of trade and investment between Dubai and Pakistan.

The move comes under Dubai’s “Dubai Global” initiative, aimed at strengthening the emirate’s international economic footprint, officials said.

Non-oil trade between Dubai and Pakistan reached 22.8 billion dirhams between January 2022 and September 2025, according to the Dubai government.

The number of active Pakistani companies registered with the Dubai Chamber of Commerce rose by 161% over the same period, reaching 33,110 companies.

The new office is expected to help Pakistani businesses expand into Dubai and facilitate increased bilateral investment, officials added.

Dubai authorities said the step reflects the emirate’s broader strategy to deepen economic partnerships with key regional markets.