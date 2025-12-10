Pakistani Tekken star Arslan Ash welcomes baby boy

Pakistan's E-Sports star Arslan Ash acknowledge crowd after winning Tekken 8 EVO 2024 title. — X/EVO

Pakistan's e-sports star Arslan Siddique, commonly known as Arslan Ash, and his wife have welcomed their first child, a baby boy.

Taking to Instagram, Ash — known as the greatest Tekken player — posted a picture of his hand, his wife’s hand, and their newborn’s tiny hand. “Alhamdulillah, blessed with a baby boy, welcome to the world, Muhammad Ayan. Our family feels complete,” he added.

Ash hails from Lahore and has won international Tekken competitions after learning to play as an eight-year-old in gaming arcades in the country.

Earlier in August, Ash added another feather in his cap when he won his sixth Evolution Championship Series (EVO) title at EVO 2025 in Las Vegas.

Representing Twisted Minds, Ash defeated his fellow Pakistani player Atif Butt to clinch the Tekken 8 Grand Final.

The Lahore-based player previously clinched the Tekken 7 title in Japan in 2019 and later won the Evolution Championship Series in the United States. In August 2022, he secured third place at EVO 2022. He went on to triumph in the Tekken 7 competition at EVO Japan in April 2023 and claimed his fifth EVO crown in July 2024.

Arslan is considered by many as the greatest Tekken player of all time. He was also awarded the best E-Player of 2019 by EPSN.

Arslan is also a CEO 2021 Champion and the 2022 Combo Breaker Tekken 7 tournament winner, where he grabbed the title after defeating all of his 10 opponents.