Ministry alerts public to 'fake company' offering jobs in Saudi Arabia

Fake ad claims to offer jobs for personnel to assist Hajj and Umrah pilgrims in Makkah and Madinah

December 11, 2025

Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand mosque in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 1, 2022. — Reuters
The Ministry of Religious Affairs has warned the public about a fraudulent advertisement circulating under the name "Khuddam al-Hujjaj" in newspapers and on social media, offering Hajj and Umrah service jobs in Saudi Arabia.

The advertisement, which offered Hajj and Umrah service jobs in Makkah and Madinah, published in a local newspaper on December 8, “is from a fake company” with an incorrect registration number from the Bureau of Immigration and Overseas Employment (BEOE), the ministry's spokesperson said in an X post.

The ministry shared a copy of a fake advertisement by a firm called "Khadmeen Hajj" on X, which falsely claimed to offer service jobs assisting Hajj and Umrah pilgrims in Makkah and Madinah for two years, along with free visas, return tickets and accommodation.

The ministry advised citizens always to verify all company registration details on official government websites, avoid contacting mobile numbers listed in such ads, and use only official landline numbers for correspondence.

It also asked citizens to contact law enforcement authorities in case of any complaints related to these scams, while confirming that action was being taken against those responsible for publishing the fraudulent advertisement.

