PTI told 'no more tolerance for anti-army campaigns'

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership has been conveyed in clear terms that there will be zero tolerance for vilification campaigns and derogatory remarks against the Pakistan Army and its top command by Imran Khan and the party's social media.

"We have been told that the situation has reached 'enough is enough' point, and that PTI leaders are well aware of the seriousness of the message," said a party source.

The communication, sources said, underscores that although criticism of the military leadership has been going on for over three years, there will no longer be tolerance for attacks targeting the institution or its top command. The tone, it is claimed, has hardened significantly.

The recent meeting arranged between Uzma Khanam and her jailed brother and the PTI founder, has also become a point of strain. Those who facilitated the meeting, including a few federal ministers and a key parliamentary figure, were reportedly left embarrassed by remarks made by Imran's sister after the meeting.

The development was discussed among the PTI parliamentarians and reportedly several senior leaders expressed disappointment over the episode. They don't publicly speak about it but among them they insist that Imran's family members should exercise restraint and avoid repeating his harsh remarks in public, especially at a time when the party seeks political space and dialogue.

Sources further disclosed that some party leaders have been asked who controls PTI's social media operations and how the content, including posts appearing under Imran's X account, is decided and circulated.

"There will be zero tolerance going forward regarding attacks on the army and its top command," a source said, adding that this has been made unambiguously clear to the party leadership.

Within PTI's parliamentary ranks, the dominant view is that dialogue is the only path towards political resolution, and many believe engagement is necessary for the party's future.

However, they acknowledge internally that Imran's statements and PTI's social media narrative have become the biggest hurdle to any breakthrough.

"Just like the May 9, there is now no leniency left for campaigns against the military," one of these sources commented. "Even if Imran speaks in anger, those around him — especially his sisters — should not echo such remarks publicly. It only harms the party and weakens efforts for relief," said a party MNA.



Originally published in The News