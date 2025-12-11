'Talk about us, not politics': Lahore woman interjects during Bilawal's presser from rooftop

PPP Chairman Bliawal Bhutto Zardari gets interrupted while talking to the media in Lahore, December 10, 2025. — X/@MediaCellPPP

“Talk about us, not politics,” a woman called down from a rooftop in Baghbanpura as Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari spoke to journalists in Lahore’s inner city, briefly cutting across his remarks.

In a video of the exchange, Bilawal is seen addressing reporters, saying: “At this moment, we are standing in the inner city of Lahore, and the way things are here… if we talk about Lahore—” when a woman’s voice interrupts him: “Talk about us, not about politics.”

Bilawal pauses and turns towards the source of the voice, replying: “I shouldn’t talk about politics here, what should I talk about you? You tell me. You tell me, what should I talk about? What should I say about you?”

From the rooftop, the woman responds simply: “May Allah keep you safe.” Bilawal then closes the exchange by saying: “Thank you very much — this is exactly what I was talking about. Thank you, thank you,” before the clip ends.

The interaction took place during Bilawal’s visit to the Chaman Park area of Baghbanpura, where, according to the PPP, he had arrived to offer condolences to the family of veteran party worker Comrade Zubeida Shaheen.

He expressed sorrow to her daughters — Zahida Jafri, Shahida Jafri, Abida Jafri, Rubab Jafri and Hijab Jafri.