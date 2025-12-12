PM Shehbaz seeks global pressure on Kabul over 'new terror threat'

PM Shehbaz Sharif addresses forum dedicated to the International Year of Peace and Trust 2025, the International Day of Neutrality, and the 30th Anniversary of Permanent Neutrality on December 12, 2025. — PID

PM Shehbaz urges intentional community to pressure Kabul.



Afghanistan must fulfill its responsibility to curb terror: PM.

Premier joins world leaders to mark Int'l Day of Neutrality.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday urged the international community to pressure the Afghan Taliban-led regime in Kabul to fulfil its responsibilities, international obligations and commitments and underscored the emergence of a new terrorism threat from Afghanistan.

Speaking at the forum dedicated to the International Year of Peace and Trust 2025, the International Day of Neutrality, and the 30th Anniversary of Permanent Neutrality in Turkmenistan, PM Shehbaz stressed that the peaceful resolution of conflicts remained the central pillar of Islamabad's foreign policy.

The premier's remarks come against the backdrop of heightened tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan due to continued terror attacks in Pakistan, which Islamabad says are being carried out by Afghan nationals.

The tense relations took a major hit when the armed forces of the two countries engaged in week-long border clashes in October.

The clashes began after the Taliban forces, backed by their affiliated militants, launched an unprovoked attack on the border posts of the Pakistani forces on October 12.

A ceasefire has been in place since then; however, the two sides have so far failed to reach an agreement on preventing cross-border attacks inside Pakistan.

Socio-economic development govt's priority

Reiterating Pakistan's support for Gaza peace plan and its subsequent endorsement by the UN Security Council (UNSC), PM Shehbaz expressed hope the ongoing peace efforts in the Middle East will ultimately protect and save the lives of innocent Palestinians by ensuring a permanent and lasting ceasefire, allow the flow of critical humanitarian aid and help in reconstruction of Gaza, reported Radio Pakistan.

Stressing that Islamabad will shall continue to support all efforts aimed at upholding the inalienable right to self-determination of Palestinian people as well as the brave and resilient Kashmiri people in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), the PM said the pursuit of lasting peace is intrinsically linked to the path of sustainable development.

Furthermore, the premier highlighted that the socio-economic development and welfare of the people is his government’s foremost priority.

"We have made significant strides in several key areas including by advancing financial inclusion and bringing the women and the marginalised into the economic mainstream."

Climate change a 'transnational threat'

Noting that Islamabad has demonstrated its strong commitment to undertake cleaner and greener solutions in the face of global warming, the premier said that the country has set a global example in eco-system restoration.

However, he added, like other developing countries our quest for sustainable development is facing the headwinds of climate induced disasters and inequities in international economic relations.

Terming climate change, poverty and inequality as transnational threats, PM Shehbaz said these challenges demand international solutions built on the foundation of shared responsibility and unity of purpose. He emphasized that access to advanced technologies especially digital technologies must also be equitable and without any kind of discrimination.

Calling for investments in connectivity projects, not just as conduits for the transportation of goods, but as bridges for peoples, ideas and prosperity, the PM emphasised that the international community must chart a common course toward a future defined by peace, mutual trust and shared prosperity.

PM's two-day visit

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, PM Shehbaz joined the leaders from various countries at the iconic Neutrality Monument, to lay a wreath in commemoration of the International Day of Neutrality and the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality.

The premier landed in Ashgabat on a two-day official visit on Thursday.



Besides him, Turkmenistan President Serdar Berdimuhamedow, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev were also among the leaders besides the representatives of the United Nations and other international organisations who laid wreath at the monument.

On Thursday, PM Shehbaz had met Turkmenistan President Serdar Berdimuhamedov Ashgabat where he highlighted Islamabad's desire to leverage these routes to deepen connectivity and stimulate economic and energy cooperation.

Underscoring the "historic and fraternal" ties between the two countries, the prime minister expressed his resolve to expand bilateral relations, particularly in trade, transport and energy.

PM Shehbaz — accompanied by DPM and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Minister for Power Sardar Awais Leghari, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar — is scheduled to attend several major international events hosted in Ashgabat, bringing together global leaders, diplomats and policymakers.