Pakistan, Iraq agree on enhanced pilgrim facilitation, security cooperation

Pakistan and Iraq agreed to deepen bilateral cooperation and improve arrangements for Pakistani pilgrims travelling to Iraq, following a high-level meeting between Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and his Iraqi counterpart General Abdul Ameer Al-Shammari on Friday.

During the meeting held in Brussels, Belgium, both sides discussed ways to strengthen coordination between their interior ministries on a long-term basis.

The ministers emphasised the need for a more organised system to ensure smooth and secure travel for pilgrims, along with broader collaboration in security and administrative matters.

The two ministers held a detailed exchange of views on strengthening cooperation between the interior ministries of both countries on a sustainable and effective basis.

Both ministers also agreed to further strengthen cooperation in security matters, counterterrorism, prevention of human trafficking, and the exchange of information through a joint mechanism.

Minister Naqvi expressed gratitude to the Iraqi government and people for their continued cooperation and traditional hospitality towards Pakistani pilgrims. He reaffirmed that the safety, dignity, and facilitation of Pakistani pilgrims remain the top priority of the Government of Pakistan.

He emphasised that pilgrims traveling to Iraq would not be permitted to overstay beyond the specified period, adding that relevant institutions of both countries would remain in close contact to ensure compliance and smooth coordination.

The Iraqi interior minister highly appreciated Pakistan's recent steps to formally organise and regulate pilgrim groups, calling the efforts "commendable" and noting that such effective measures were taken for the first time under the current administration.

He assured that all pilgrims included in the list provided by Pakistan's Ministry of Interior would be allowed entry into Iraq.

Al-Shammari announced that he would soon visit Pakistan to finalise a joint plan aimed at enhancing pilgrim facilitation, security cooperation, and bilateral ties.