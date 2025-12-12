Pakistan urges bold global climate action at UNEA-7

Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Musadik Malik speaks at United Nations Environment Assembly. — Screengrab via video

Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Musadik Malik delivered a forceful call for global climate justice at the Seventh Session of the United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA-7) in Nairobi, warning that the world can no longer afford half-measures in the fight against environmental degradation.

Speaking before representatives of all 193 UN Member States, he stressed that climate action has shifted from a moral choice to a survival imperative, especially for vulnerable countries like Pakistan that are already shouldering disproportionate human and economic losses.

The high-level global forum, convened under the theme "Advancing sustainable solutions for a resilient planet", brought together representatives from all 193 UN Member States, along with civil society, scientific experts, development partners, and the private sector.

The assembly deliberated on negotiating global policies, setting strategic priorities, and enhancing international environmental law to accelerate transformative, sustainable development. Discussions further emphasised the importance of global financing, cooperation, and science-based solutions to build resilience, adaptation capacity, and long-term environmental stability.

In his address, Malik underscored the urgency of climate action, stating:

"Climate action is no longer a choice, it is a necessity. Nature will continue on its course. If we commit injustice against nature, nature will not care. It is we who will ultimately pay the price."

He highlighted the growing vulnerabilities of climate-impacted countries such as Pakistan, stressing the need for robust adaptation measures, resilience-building, and equitable climate financing.

Malik emphasised that without decisive, united global efforts, developing countries will continue to face disproportionate human, economic, and ecological losses.

The federal minister reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to working closely with the international community to advance effective solutions and to strengthen multilateral environmental governance.