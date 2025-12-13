Pakistan's Sultan Golden sets world records for fastest reverse drive, ramp jump

Pakistani stuntman Sultan Mohammad Golden poses in this undated photo. — Facebook@Sultan Golden

Pakistan's stuntman and world record holder Sultan Muhammad Golden set two new world records during a stunt show in Quetta, Balochistan, on Saturday.

In a rare motorsport spectacle, Sultan set a new world record by completing a one-mile reverse drive in just 57 seconds.

The previous record had been set in 2022 by an American stuntman, who completed the same distance in one minute and 15 seconds.

The record-breaking run drew loud applause from spectators, with organisers noting the timing was the fastest ever recorded for a long-distance reverse drive.

Golden, however, did not stop there and soon returned to the track to attempt another world record.

He then successfully completed a reverse ramp jump over a distance of 121.72 feet, establishing another world record.

The previous record for a long-distance reverse ramp jump stood at 89 feet and 3.25 inches, which Golden surpassed comfortably, prompting renewed cheers and praise from fans present at the track.

Balochistan chief minister and governor later met Sultan after he broke the two world records.

The political leaders congratulated the renowned stuntman on achieving the feat during the show.