Pakistan Army clinch top spot in 35th National Games final rankings

Pakistan Army secured the top position in the medal table of the 35th National Games on Saturday, showcasing strong performance across both individual and team events.

The 35th National Games concluded with a closing ceremony in Karachi, with Pakistan Army emerging as the highest medal-winning contingent.

Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Asim Munir attended as the chief guest, alongside PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari.

According to the final medal standings shared by the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA), Pakistan Army reigned supreme with a total of 353 medals, including 200 gold medals, 97 silver, and 56 bronze medals.

The Water and Power Development Authority (Wapds) finished second with 85 gold medals, 73 silver, and 74 bronze, while Pakistan Navy remained third with 36 top honours, 39 silver, and 35 bronze.

Punjab was the most successful province in the games, concluding the week-long event with 16 gold medals, followed by Sindh with 11, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with five, while Balochistan could claim four.

Capital territory Islamabad finished 11th with two gold medals, five silver and 11 bronze.

Azad and Jammu Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit Baltistan remained the only participating teams which could not win a single medal and only managed seven bronze, and thus finished in the last two positions in the standings.

On the occasion, Bilawal presented CDF Field Marshal Munir with a Sindhi cap and ajrak.

During his address at the ceremony, Bilawal emphasised the broader significance of the National Games, saying: "These National Games were not merely a competition of speed, strength or skill; they were a celebration of Pakistan itself.

“From Gilgit Baltistan to Gwadar, from Khyber to Karachi, from Lahore to Larkana, every athlete who competed here carried the colours of their province but stood united under one flag,” he added.

He expressed pride that Sindh had hosted the prestigious sporting event.

“To our athletes, you are the pride of Pakistan. Whether you return home with medals or memories, you return as ambassadors; ambassadors of discipline, perseverance and national unity.

“You have shown us what Pakistan’s youth can achieve when given the opportunity and encouragement,” Bilawal noted.

He highlighted the values sport instills, saying: “Sport teaches us teamwork, courage, respect for rules and resilience in the face of challenge. These are not just sporting values, they are national values.”

Reflecting on the May conflict with India, the PPP chairman praised the armed forces’ performance, stating that the army, airforce and navy exhibited professionalism, coordination, and strength.

“Pakistan emerged victorious with its sovereignty defended and its honour upheld. This victory was not only a military victory, it was a national one. It reflected the unity of our people, the discipline of our forces and the unbreakable bond between the nation and those who stand guard over it,” he said.

He concluded by wishing that the spirit of the Games would have a lasting impact: “As these National Games conclude, may the friendships formed here endure, may the lessons learnt here guide us and may the unity displayed here continue to define our federation.”

The 35th National Games featured 14 teams, comprising departments and provinces, including hosts Sindh, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Islamabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan, alongside Pakistan Army, Pakistan Air Force, Pakistan Navy, Wapda, Pakistan Police and Higher Education Commission (HEC).