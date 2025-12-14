WWE's John Cena bids farewell to wrestling after losing last match

WWE wrestler John Cena gestures after his final match on December 14, 2025. — X@WWE

Veteran wrestler and WWE superstar John Cena has bid farewell to wrestling after losing in his last match to Gunther in the Saturday Night’s Main Event at Capital One Arena.

Cena, a 17-time World Champion and an icon of the sport, featured in a fiercely competitive match against Gunther with both wrestlers trading momentum for most of the contest.

During the match, Cena delivered three Attitude Adjustments, including a dramatic top-rope version, and even put Gunther through the announce table. Despite the sustained offensive onslaught, Cena was unable to secure a pinfall victory.

Gunther ultimately achieved his stated objective for the match, forcing Cena to submit to a sleeper hold after multiple escape attempts.

WWE presented the evening as a major spectacle, with numerous celebrities and wrestling legends featured throughout the show.

Kurt Angle, Rob Van Dam, Trish Stratus, Eve Torres, and several others were shown seated ringside, while video tributes aired featuring legends such as The Undertaker and The Rock, alongside sports stars including Tom Brady and Jalen Brunson.

Gunther made his entrance first, followed by a thunderous ovation for Cena. Notably, the familiar "Cena sucks" chant was absent, replaced entirely by supportive cheers.

Cena even picked up a camera to film himself before sprinting to the ring and greeting the legends seated at ringside.

Following the match, an emotional Cena addressed the crowd, simply stating, "That's all I've got".

The locker room then emptied as wrestlers surrounded the ring, with CM Punk and Cody Rhodes joining Cena and placing their championship belts on his shoulders.

As the crowd chanted, "Thank you, Cena", he shared an embrace with Triple H before one final tribute video was shown.

Cena then walked up the entrance ramp, saluted the crowd, and exited the arena for the final time.