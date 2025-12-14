 
Geo News

WWE's John Cena bids farewell to wrestling after losing last match

CM Punk, Cody Rhodes place their championship belts on Cena's shoulders, followed by his salute and final exit from arena

By
Sports Desk
|

December 14, 2025

WWE wrestler John Cena gestures after his final match on December 14, 2025. — X@WWE
WWE wrestler John Cena gestures after his final match on December 14, 2025. — X@WWE

Veteran wrestler and WWE superstar John Cena has bid farewell to wrestling after losing in his last match to Gunther in the Saturday Night’s Main Event at Capital One Arena.

Cena, a 17-time World Champion and an icon of the sport, featured in a fiercely competitive match against Gunther with both wrestlers trading momentum for most of the contest.

During the match, Cena delivered three Attitude Adjustments, including a dramatic top-rope version, and even put Gunther through the announce table. Despite the sustained offensive onslaught, Cena was unable to secure a pinfall victory.

Gunther ultimately achieved his stated objective for the match, forcing Cena to submit to a sleeper hold after multiple escape attempts.

WWE presented the evening as a major spectacle, with numerous celebrities and wrestling legends featured throughout the show.

Kurt Angle, Rob Van Dam, Trish Stratus, Eve Torres, and several others were shown seated ringside, while video tributes aired featuring legends such as The Undertaker and The Rock, alongside sports stars including Tom Brady and Jalen Brunson.

Gunther made his entrance first, followed by a thunderous ovation for Cena. Notably, the familiar "Cena sucks" chant was absent, replaced entirely by supportive cheers.

Cena even picked up a camera to film himself before sprinting to the ring and greeting the legends seated at ringside.

Following the match, an emotional Cena addressed the crowd, simply stating, "That's all I've got".

The locker room then emptied as wrestlers surrounded the ring, with CM Punk and Cody Rhodes joining Cena and placing their championship belts on his shoulders.

As the crowd chanted, "Thank you, Cena", he shared an embrace with Triple H before one final tribute video was shown.

Cena then walked up the entrance ramp, saluted the crowd, and exited the arena for the final time.

More From Sports

Pakistan Army clinch top spot in 35th National Games final rankings video
Pakistan Army clinch top spot in 35th National Games final rankings
WATCH: Fans throw objects onto field after Messi visits Kolkata's Salt Lake stadium video
WATCH: Fans throw objects onto field after Messi visits Kolkata's Salt Lake stadium
PCB extends bid submission deadline for two new PSL teams
PCB extends bid submission deadline for two new PSL teams
Shadab Khan says Pakistani players' participation boosts BBL's global profile
Shadab Khan says Pakistani players' participation boosts BBL's global profile
Pakistan women's football team to make historic debut in Fifa Football Series
Pakistan women's football team to make historic debut in Fifa Football Series
IPL faces another setback after star players exit
IPL faces another setback after star players exit