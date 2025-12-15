Former England captain locked inside restaurant near Bondi during attack

Former England captain Michael Vaughan in Perth, Australia, November 24, 2025. — Instagram/@michaelvaughan

Former England captain Michael Vaughan, 51, said hearing gunshots during Sunday’s Bondi Beach attack in Sydney was “terrifying”, describing being locked inside a restaurant “a few hundred yards” from the scene for several hours with his family.

Vaughan, in Australia working on the Ashes, said he was on his phone outside the restaurant when he heard what he initially thought were “fireworks” from the beach before a bouncer told him to get inside.

He said he was with his wife, sister-in-law, two daughters and a friend, and is staying in nearby Coogee after spending the day watching his son’s cricket match.

Authorities have confirmed that at least 15 civilians, including one child, were killed in the attack, which targeted a Hanukkah celebration held by Sydney’s Jewish community on the beach. Police have confirmed a father and son were the alleged shooters, with the older man killed at the scene and the other in hospital in a critical condition.

Speaking to British media, Vaughan said the experience was “surreal” and that he was deeply saddened by what had happened. He added that Bondi and Sydney in particular felt “like my second home”, describing Australia as “an amazing country” and “probably one of the countries in the whole world where I always say it’s the safest”. Writing in a British daily, Vaughan said being close enough to hear the attack unfold was “terrifying”.

The third Ashes Test in Adelaide will go ahead as planned on Wednesday (Tuesday 2330 GMT). Vaughan said he expected a “sombre scene” but argued it was important the match went ahead, adding that Australia would “bounce back”.

Cricket Australia said a tribute and moment of silence would be held before the Test, with both sides wearing black armbands. The England and Wales Cricket Board said the England team was “deeply saddened” and expressed support for the victims, their families and the Jewish community.

Speaking at a news conference at the Adelaide Oval on Monday, England vice-captain Harry Brook said it was a “horrendous day” and that the team’s thoughts were with those affected. Australia spinner Nathan Lyon said players were “extremely saddened” and that their thoughts and prayers were with the victims.

South Australia Premier Peter Malinauskas said there would be additional security at the Adelaide Oval as a precaution.