December 15, 2025

ULA Atlas V rocket launches fourth batch of Amazon’s internet satellites
A United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V rocket blasted off early Monday morning, successfully delivering 27 of Amazon’s internet satellites to orbit in a key step toward building its space-based broadband constellation.

The liftoff was scheduled for 3:49 a.m. EST (0849 GMT) from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, marking the fourth dedicated launch for Amazon Leo, the e-commerce giant’s ambitious satellite internet project formerly known as Project Kuiper.

The mission, now known as Leo-4, is part of a massive deployment plan that will eventually see roughly 3,200 satellites launched to low Earth orbit (LEO) on more than 80 flights.

Following this launch, Amazon will have 180 operational Leo satellites in space excluding the two prototypes that were launched in 2023.

Amazon has signed an eight year contract with ULA to launch eight Atlas V and 38 company’s next-generation Vulcan Centaur rockets to deploy the majority of its constellation.

The lift was performed with the venerable Atlas V rocket, a workhorse with over two decades of service.

The company has also booked flights on Space X’s Falcon 9, Arianespace’s Ariane 6, and Blue Origin’s New Glenn, making competitor SpaceX a key contractor in building out a network designed to rival its own Starlink service.

The aim of the launch is to provide high-speed internet connectivity to customers worldwide, with a focus on reaching unserved and underserved communities.

This will directly compete with SpaceX’s Starlink which already has over 9,000 satellites in orbit and provides active service. 

