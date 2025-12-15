MI6 new boss warns Russia is redefining warfare, pursuing 'expansionist' goals

Blaise Metrewali, the first woman to lead Britain’s spy agency MI6, has lashed out at Russia, accusing it of having “expansionist” ambitions.

In her first public speech since taking charge, Metrewali said Russia is redefining the rules of conflict and exporting chaos, so “the frontline for MI6 is everywhere”.

The United Kingdom (U.K.) spychief said that Russia under President Vladimir Putin poses an acute threat due to its “aggressive, expansionist and revisionist” posture.

She assured Ukraine of continued support amid war against Russia, adding, “Putin should be in no doubt. The pressure we apply on Ukraine’s behalf will be sustained.”

Amid the tense geopolitical situation, she has stated that British spies need to be fully trained in the programming language of Python, not just in labs but in the field as well.

Metrewali believes that the biggest challenge of the 21st century is not who possesses the most powerful technologies, but who guides their resources with the greatest wisdom.

The new chief, known as “C”, was appointed as the first woman to lead the spy agency in its 116-year history.

C also highlighted information manipulation as another threat that Britain faces in complex and interconnected geopolitical challenges. She concluded, “The exercise of human agency has shaped our world before, and it will shape it again.”

The U.K. has been firm in its support for Ukraine amid the ongoing war against Russia. According to the U.K. government, it has pledged £21.8 billion for Ukraine, including £13 billion in military support.