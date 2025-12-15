Meta-owned WhatsApp facing challenges in India with new government directives

Meta-owned instant messaging app WhatsApp is facing a grave challenge in India after the government issued new directives.

New rules for WhatsApp in India

The Indian government's new directives for WhatsApp require app-based communication services to keep accounts continuously linked to an active SIM card.

The government has also sought stricter controls on the WhatsApp app, used by millions in India, across devices.

As per the government, these measures would counter rising cyber fraud, which caused losses of over ₹228 billion (approximately $2.5 billion) in 2024 alone.

On the contrary, digital advocacy groups and industry experts warn that such regulations would adversely affect legitimate use, particularly in a country where WhatsApp has become essential for personal communication and small-scale businesses' commerce.

The new rules mandate that messaging apps remain tied to the SIM card used at sign-up, while also requiring users to log out every six hours and relink their devices via a QR code.

These requirements are believed to severely impact small businesses that rely on WhatsApp for customer interactions, as they often use the app on multiple devices.

These directives also undermine WhatsApp's expanding multi-device capabilities. As of November, 94% of WhatsApp's Indian monthly users opened the app daily, which indicates how deeply it is integrated into users' daily lives.

With the focus shifting from rapid user acquisition to retaining existing ones, the forthcoming regulations may hinder WhatsApp's growth and usability in its largest market.