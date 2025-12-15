 
Geo News

Meta-owned WhatsApp facing challenges in India with new government directives

Indian govt is seeking stricter controls on WhatsApp app across devices

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

December 15, 2025

Meta-owned WhatsApp facing challenges in India with new government directives
Meta-owned WhatsApp facing challenges in India with new government directives

Meta-owned instant messaging app WhatsApp is facing a grave challenge in India after the government issued new directives.

New rules for WhatsApp in India

The Indian government's new directives for WhatsApp require app-based communication services to keep accounts continuously linked to an active SIM card.

The government has also sought stricter controls on the WhatsApp app, used by millions in India, across devices.

As per the government, these measures would counter rising cyber fraud, which caused losses of over ₹228 billion (approximately $2.5 billion) in 2024 alone.

On the contrary, digital advocacy groups and industry experts warn that such regulations would adversely affect legitimate use, particularly in a country where WhatsApp has become essential for personal communication and small-scale businesses' commerce.

The new rules mandate that messaging apps remain tied to the SIM card used at sign-up, while also requiring users to log out every six hours and relink their devices via a QR code.

These requirements are believed to severely impact small businesses that rely on WhatsApp for customer interactions, as they often use the app on multiple devices.

These directives also undermine WhatsApp's expanding multi-device capabilities. As of November, 94% of WhatsApp's Indian monthly users opened the app daily, which indicates how deeply it is integrated into users' daily lives.

With the focus shifting from rapid user acquisition to retaining existing ones, the forthcoming regulations may hinder WhatsApp's growth and usability in its largest market.

More From Viral

Sydney Muslim leaders refuse to receive Bondi Beach shooter's body: 'Not in the name of Islam'
Sydney Muslim leaders refuse to receive Bondi Beach shooter's body: 'Not in the name of Islam'
Bondi Beach shooting: Musk's Grok chatbot allegedly spread misinformation about incident
Bondi Beach shooting: Musk's Grok chatbot allegedly spread misinformation about incident
Asia-Pacific markets collapse as AI bubble fears meet China reality check
Asia-Pacific markets collapse as AI bubble fears meet China reality check
Jimmy Lai found guilty in landmark Hong Kong national security case
Jimmy Lai found guilty in landmark Hong Kong national security case
Australian PM details visa history of Bondi Beach shooting suspects, vows to strengthen gun laws
Australian PM details visa history of Bondi Beach shooting suspects, vows to strengthen gun laws
JetBlue plane narrowly avoids mid-air collision with US Air Force refueler near Venezuela
JetBlue plane narrowly avoids mid-air collision with US Air Force refueler near Venezuela