Sydney Muslim leaders refuse to receive Bondi Beach shooter’s body: 'Not in the name of Islam'

Muslims community leaders in Sydney have refused to receive the Bondi Beach shooter’s body. The attackers were identified as father and son Sajid Akram, 50, and Naveed Akram, 24.

The horrific attack resulted in 16 deaths so far and 42 people were injured including two police officers, who are in serious but stable condition.

Sajid was killed on the spot and Naveed was taken to hospital after being shot by police.

Muslim leaders declared the perpetrators outside the fold of Islam and refused to receive the shooter's body and perform the religious ritual.

Prominent Sydney Islamic leader Dr Jamal Rifi said, “We do not condone the killing of civilians in any form.”

Dr Jamal Rifi

He cited a verse from the Qur’an: “Killing an innocent civilian is the same as killing all humanity,” adding, “We would refuse to accept his body in any Muslim section of the Rockwood cemetery.”

Naveed Akram’s former Islamic teacher Sheikh Adam Ismail has also condemned the incident, stating, “I am devastated by the images of the victims. I have received death threats and my family had to evacuate our home. We are thankful for the assistance from security officials.”

Sheikh Adam Ismail (left)

However, in an apparent retaliatory act following the shooting, a horrific Islamophobic act was carried out at Narellan Cemetery in Camden. Pig heads were thrown onto Muslim graves.

Prominent Muslim undertaker Ahmad Hraichie condemned the act, stating, “Whoever did this has done nothing except proven their hatred.”