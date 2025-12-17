 
Geo News

Duke of Marlborough, relative of Diana, Princess of Wales, accused of intentional strangulation

12th Duke of Marlborough summoned to court over strangulation charges

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

December 17, 2025

Duke of Marlborough, relative of Diana, Princess of Wales, accused of intentional strangulation
Duke of Marlborough, relative of Diana, Princess of Wales, accused of intentional strangulation

The Duke of Marlborough, a prominent British aristocrat and relative of Sir Winston Churchil, has been charged with three counts of non-fatal intentional strangulation.

The charges were announced by Thames Valley Police on Wednesday, December 17.

Charles James Spencer Churchil known to his family as Jamie Blandford is accused of attacking the same person on three separate occasions in Woodstock.

The 70-year-old has been summoned to appear at Oxford Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, December 18.

The duke who is a distant relative of the late Diana, Princess of Wales, inherited his title in 2014 following the death of his father.

He is historically known for a past battle with drug addiction.

His ancestral home is the 300-year-old Blenheim Palace, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and the birthplace of Sir Winston Churchill which is operated by an independent charitable trust.

Blenheim Palace Heritage Foundation’s spokesperson stated that they were aware of the proceedings but couldn’t comment, noting the charges relate to the duke’s “personal conduct and private life.”

More From Viral

Trump Venezuela blockade sends global oil prices soaring over 2%
Trump Venezuela blockade sends global oil prices soaring over 2%
Who is Lil Toro? Find out how viral stabbing rumors fuel Northern California rapper's alleged death
Who is Lil Toro? Find out how viral stabbing rumors fuel Northern California rapper's alleged death
Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua: Everything you need to know
Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua: Everything you need to know
Apple's fees on outside App Store purchases under fire, developers demand EU action
Apple's fees on outside App Store purchases under fire, developers demand EU action
What Apple's latest leak reveals about its 2026 iPhone strategy
What Apple's latest leak reveals about its 2026 iPhone strategy
What is ChatGPT Images? A look at OpenAI's new image generation, creativity pioneer
What is ChatGPT Images? A look at OpenAI's new image generation, creativity pioneer