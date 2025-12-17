Duke of Marlborough, relative of Diana, Princess of Wales, accused of intentional strangulation

The Duke of Marlborough, a prominent British aristocrat and relative of Sir Winston Churchil, has been charged with three counts of non-fatal intentional strangulation.

The charges were announced by Thames Valley Police on Wednesday, December 17.

Charles James Spencer Churchil known to his family as Jamie Blandford is accused of attacking the same person on three separate occasions in Woodstock.

The 70-year-old has been summoned to appear at Oxford Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, December 18.

The duke who is a distant relative of the late Diana, Princess of Wales, inherited his title in 2014 following the death of his father.

He is historically known for a past battle with drug addiction.

His ancestral home is the 300-year-old Blenheim Palace, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and the birthplace of Sir Winston Churchill which is operated by an independent charitable trust.

Blenheim Palace Heritage Foundation’s spokesperson stated that they were aware of the proceedings but couldn’t comment, noting the charges relate to the duke’s “personal conduct and private life.”