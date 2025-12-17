Is Nick Reiner Innocent? Questions emerge after sister did not name him as prime suspect

Is Nick Reiner Innocent? Questions emerge as sister did not name him as prime suspect

Police have charged Nick Reiner with the murder of his parents, film director Rob Reiner and his wife Michele Singer Reiner. However, the new details about how the bodies were discovered have deepened the murder mystery.

The New York Times quoted a source close to the family sharing chilling details about how the body of the acclaimed film director was first discovered by his daughter.

They revealed that a massage therapist called the daughter, Romy, after being unable to reach her parents for a scheduled appointment. When Romy entered the home, she discovered the body of her father and immediately fled the house in distress.

She later returned with a friend, who called 911, and the emergency responders discovered Michele Singer Reiner’s body.

Nick was arrested soon after the incident was reported and is currently in custody; however, the source suggested that his sister did not name him as the potential suspect at that time.

The person quoted by The Times further added that parents were not apprehensive about Nick’s behaviour as being quoted in several news outlets, adding, “Family was accustomed to working through Nick's problems together.”

They also said that reports of Nick having a heated argument with his father are also fake.