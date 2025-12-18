Pakistan to tour West Indies for two-match Test series

West Indies’ players celebrate as Pakistan’s Babar Azam walks back to the pavilion after his dismissal during the first day of the second Test cricket match between Pakistan and West Indies at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on January 25, 2025. — AFP

Pakistan men’s cricket team is scheduled to visit West Indies for a two-match Test series in July and August of next year, confirmed Cricket West Indies (CWI) Vice President Azim Bassarath.

Bassarath, who also serves as Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) President, made the announcement during the body's executive luncheon at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain on Wednesday.

He shared that the Green Shirts' tour of the West Indies will run from July 15 to August 7, comprising two ICC World Test Championship (WTC) matches at Queen's Park Oval and the Brian Lara Cricket Academy (BLCA), respectively, with the latter also set to host a four-day warm-up match.

"We will also host the Pakistan tour of the Caribbean from July 15-August 7, 2026, comprising the four-day warm-up match at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy (BLCA), the first Test match at the Queen's Park Oval and the second Test at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy," Bassarath said, during his speech at the function.

"I'm pleased to note that the BLCA will now be a fully accredited international venue capable of hosting matches in all formats," he added.

Notably, the red-ball tour of the West Indies is in accordance with Pakistan's Future Tour Programme (FTP), while the complete match schedule is yet to be finalised.

Earlier this year, Pakistan visited the West Indies for a three-match ODI and T20I series each, while the most recent Test series between the two played in January was drawn 1-1.

Meanwhile, Pakistan last toured the West Indies for a Test series in 2021, which also ended in a 1-1 draw.