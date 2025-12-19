PCB to take over Multan Sultans after ownership deal ends

Multan Sultans players celebrate a wicket during their PSL 10 match against Lahore Qalandars at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on April 22, 2025. — PCB

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is set to assume control of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Multan Sultans in 2026 after the current ownership agreement expires on December 31, 2025 official sources confirmed.

According to the PCB sources, a policy decision on the matter is expected within a week. Under the proposed plan, the PCB will manage Multan Sultans for one year before handing over the franchise to a new owner through an auction in 2027, The News reported on Friday.

If implemented, the arrangement would save the PCB around $4 million in a year, as it would not have to pay $3m from the central pool or an additional $1m in sponsorship funds. However, an audit firm’s report notes that the PCB would not receive the franchise fee for that year, which stands at $8.5m.

In November, Multan Sultans owner Ali Tareen announced via social media that he was parting ways with the PSL franchise. Sources indicate that relations between the PCB and Ali Tareen had remained strained over the past year, eventually reaching a point of no return.

Multan Sultans were originally awarded as the sixth PSL team to the Schon Group under a $5.2m agreement, making it the most expensive franchise at the time, double the price of Karachi Kings, which was acquired for $2.6m.

However, after the inaugural season, the Schon Group reportedly realised the deal was not viable. When franchise payments were not made, the PCB terminated the agreement.

In December 2018, Alamgir Tareen, along with his nephew Ali Tareen, acquired the franchise for $6.3m. The team has since been one of the most competitive sides in the PSL, but ongoing differences between the owners and PCB have now led to a transition in ownership and management.