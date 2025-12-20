North West's viral debut on Instagram: Here's everything you need to know

North West, the eldest daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, officially made her solo Instagram debut.

When West's newly created account on Instagram surfaced on Friday, December 19, 2025, it didn’t escape the notice of eagle-eyed users.

North West, 12, makes her debut Instagram post, under parental supervision, sparking buzz about her viral joint TikTok account with the handle @Kim & North.

At just age 12, North’s sudden entrance onto the platform has stirred the internet.

Much of the buzz centers less on her famous parents and more on the long-standing debate over whether teens of her age should be on social media at all.

North West's viral debut on Instagram: Here's everything you need to know

North West’s debut Instagram post sparks buzz

North’s new Instagram is verified and uses the handle @northwest. Right away, one detail stood out in the bio. It clearly reads “account managed by parents,” highlighting that the account is being monitored.

Many parents rely on this kind of setup to supervise their kid’s internet activities.

Within hours of going live, the account has drawn major traction on the platform and has already crossed 24k followers at the time of writing—spotlighting how closely netizens are watching her every move. Interestingly, for now, West is not following anyone.

What does the debut post say?

North West’s profile picture also made a statement, featuring a high-fashion-styled snap of her in her now-famous blue braids, hinting at her growing image as a young fashion lover.

North’s debut Instagram post was a minimalist, artistic portrait, a clear departure from casual selfies.

In the image, North wore a streetwear-inspired outfit with a clean, sleek bun and gave a quick peace-out sign.