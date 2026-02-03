Savannah Guthrie's mother missing; Sheriff reveals alarming twist—here's what we know

The Sheriff of Pima County has revealed a stunning twist in the case of Savannah Guthrie’s missing mother, Nancy Guthrie, after the search enters into its second day.

Pima County Sheriff Nanos said while appearing on CNN's primetime show ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT on Monday, February 2, 2026.

Nanos reveals an alarming twist, while pointing to abduction, saying, “We believe she was taken out of the home against her will, and that’s how this investigation is moving.”

Savannah Guthrie’s 84-year-old mother, Nancy Guthrie was last seen at her home near East Skyline Drive in Arizona on Saturday evening, January 31, around 9:30 p.m.

The officials also told the outlet that they believe Nancy Guthrie was harmed when she was taken from her home, casting serious doubts about the safety of her life.

The county sheriff, while holding a press conference, expressed concerns about Guthrie’s health and added, “Nancy Guthrie does not have cognitive issues but has physical challenges and is in need of medication that can be fatal if not administered within 24 hours.”

Nanos added further, “She is very limited in her mobility, and there were other things at the scene that indicate she did not leave on her own from home. Nancy Guthrie could not walk 50 yards by herself.”

Nanos disclosed that the search for Nancy Guthrie has been halted as the case is being treated as a crime, saying, “Right now, we don’t see this as a search mission as much as we do a crime scene.”

The authorities in Arizona confirmed late on Sunday, February 1, that they are searching for the missing mother of NBC journalist Savannah Guthrie.

On the other hand, the Guthrie family issued a statement that reads, "We can confirm this is a missing persons case, and the family is working closely with local law enforcement."

Authorities described Nancy Guthrie as 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.