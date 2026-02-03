WhatsApp makes reacting to Status more fun with THIS amazing feature: Details inside

Meta owned platform Whatsapp has introduced a new feature making group chat more creative and engaging.

The feature Status Reaction Stickers—allows users to react to status updates with reaction strickers, similar to how reactions work on Instagram Stories.

This new feature is about to make the status interaction more engagibg, creative and fun than ever before.

Status reaction stickers will enable Whatsapp users to share their reactions on photos and videos.

Each supported emoji produces a similar visual effect that keeps celebrations consistent while still letting people customize their reactions.

The animation is backed by the Lottie framework, which delivers smooth, crystal visuals that run seamlessy across various devices with zero performance impact, as reported by WABetainfo.

Lottie is an open-source animation file format that enables indepth motions in real-time, using minimal code and small file sizes.

It provides users a high quality animation experience with a natural vibe when users tap a reaction, bringing a playful touch chats, channels, and status updates by turning simple reactions into more vivid, shared moments.

How to use sticker reactions on WhatsApp Status?

Open WhatsApp and go to the Status tap

View the Status update you want to react to

Then, Tap the new smiley icon in the lower toolbar

Choose your sticker from the carousel that appears

Then, Tap the sticker and your reaction will appear in real-time.

For those who are not tech pro, there’s a hack, you can try swiping left to browse more sticker categories.