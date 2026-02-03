Google Gemini sets to introduce new feature to import chats from ChatGPT

Google is working on a new feature that can help users to switch between different AI chatbots easily.

The feature is built to address the growing issue of “ecosystem lock-in” in the AI space.

The feature will roll out in the beta version of the Gemini app labelled as “Import AI chats.”

As the name suggests, it will help users download history from other platforms and upload it to Google’s Gemini.

It will remove the need to start your research from scratch, as the platform can read chat history from another AI assistant.

Major AI chatbots, including ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, etc., build individual databases based on the user’s preferences and custom choices. However, users were unable to move the data to a different site.

With Google’s import, users have the freedom to choose the platform that best suits their needs while importing their customised data.

While this removes a major barrier, earlier reports indicate that the feature will not be able to import advanced elements in the initial phases.

Along with import features, there are speculations about Google’s work to generate higher resolution images via Nano Banana Pro. The new update will provide 2K and 4K download options, enabling generated images more suitable for professional and print purposes.