Babar Azam registers maiden BBL half-century in debut season

Sydney Sixers' Babar Azam plays a shot during their BBL 15 match against Sydney Thunder at the Sydney Showground Stadium in Sydney on December 20, 2025. — Facebook/SydneySixers

SYDNEY: Pakistan batter Babar Azam scored his first-ever half-century in the Big Bash League (BBL), reaching the milestone during the Sydney Derby between the Sixers and Thunder at the Sydney Showground Stadium on Saturday.

The 31-year-old, who had an underwhelming start to his BBL career, looked in control when he walked out to open the Sixers' innings alongside Daniel Hughes after the Thunder's captain David Warner won the toss and opted to field first.

Babar was tested immediately by Reece Topley, who bowled a snaring yorker, angling in into the off-stump, but the right-handed batter dug precisely to guide it towards mid-on.

He got going with a trademark cover drive off Nathan McAndrew in the next over, which put him on top of his game as Babar then went on to bring up his maiden BBL half-century off 38 deliveries.

Babar could add eight more to his individual score after amassing the milestone as he was caught behind off Topley in the 16th over.

He remained a notable run-getter for the Sixers with 58 off 42 deliveries, studded with five fours and two sixes, while Josh Philippe top-scored with a 57-ball 96, featuring six fours and four sixes.

The duo also shared a 140-run partnership for the second wicket, playing a pivotal role in leading the Sixers to a formidable total of 198/5 in their allotted 20 overs.

For the unversed, Babar Azam made his highly-anticipated BBL debut in the curtain raiser against Perth Scorchers on Sunday and could score a scratchy five-ball two.

He also registered a single-digit score in his second appearance, which came against Adelaide Strikers on Wednesday, as he could make nine before falling victim to Luke Wood.

Following his debut half-century, Babar's fans flooded social media with congratulatory posts, praising the star batter for his "phenomenal performance."



