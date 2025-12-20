Mohsin Naqvi likely to attend Pakistan-India U19 Asia Cup final

India's Henil Patel plays a shot during their U19 Asia Cup 2025 game against Pakistan at the ICC Academy Ground, Dubai, UAE, December 14, 2025. — ACC

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chief Mohsin Naqvi is reportedly scheduled to attend the U19 Asia Cup 2025 final between Pakistan and India, and the following closing ceremony in Dubai.

The fierce rivals will face off in the ultimate game of the tournament on Sunday at Dubai’s The Sevens.

Sources said that Naqvi, who is also the president of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), is scheduled to travel to Dubai and will be there for the final, which he will be witnessing live at the venue.

The PCB chairman will also attend the closing ceremony of the continental tournament, which would see the winning team lifting the coveted silverware, they added.

The upcoming clash will be the second Asia Cup final between the two arch-rivals, with the previous being played between the senior men's teams of the two countries in September, which India won by five wickets.

However, despite prevailing in the eight-team tournament, the India men's cricket team chose not to collect their winners' medals and silverware from ACC President Naqvi.

The closing ceremony, which started after an hour-long delay, saw India's Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Dube, and Tilak Varma collect individual awards for their respective performances, while Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha received the runners-up prize money.

However, the ceremony concluded without the Indian team receiving the winner's trophy.

The following month, the ACC, while responding to the Board of Control for Cricket India's (BCCI) correspondence, proposed that the trophy presentation ceremony be held in Dubai during the first week of November.

"If you want the trophy, we can hold a ceremony where you can receive it," the ACC had reportedly told the BCCI.

The BCCI, however, did not accept the proposal, and the trophy has since then been kept in the ACC headquarters in Dubai.