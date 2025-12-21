PCB extends PSL bid deadline for second time amid expansion process

PSL 7 trophy on display at the National High-Performance Centre, in Lahore, on December 12, 2021. — X @thePSLt20

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board has once again pushed back the deadline for submitting bids for the two new Pakistan Super League teams, sources told Geo Super on Saturday.

According to the insiders, the deadline, which was previously set at December 22, has been extended until December 24, due to two bank holidays falling in the period and also due to the request made by the parties wishing to bid.

For the unversed, the auction for the two new PSL teams will be held on January 8, which was also delayed by a day due to the week-long extension in the bid submission deal, which was initially announced as December 15.

Notably, the first extension in the bid submission deadline came due to "growing interest" from Europe, the United States of America (USA) and the Middle East.

"Witnessing growing interest from Europe, the USA, the Middle East and beyond in acquiring new HBL PSL teams, we have decided to extend the bid submission deadline by one week to 22 December 2025," Naqvi had announced in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

"Good luck to everyone, excited to welcome our new franchise owners to the HBL PSL family."

The development had come in the backdrop of a successful roadshow at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground in London, where the marquee league received "unprecedented attention" as a large number of investors attended the event and expressed their interest in acquiring the two new PSL franchises up for sale.

It is pertinent to mention that the PSL, which began in 2016 with five franchises and later expanded to six sides in 2018, is set for further expansion with the addition of two new teams from its upcoming 11th edition, set to be played next year.

With the upcoming additions, the PSL will undergo its first major restructuring in seven years, bringing the total number of franchises to eight.