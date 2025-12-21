 
Geo News

'Domination, demolition': Fans go berserk after Pakistan thrash India in U19 Asia Cup final

India batting unit scores 156 runs before getting bowled out in 26.2 overs

By
Web Desk
|

December 21, 2025

Pakistan Under-19 teams players celebrate victory against India during final match of Asia Cup in Dubai, on December 21, 2025. — PCB
Pakistan Under-19 teams players celebrate victory against India during final match of Asia Cup in Dubai, on December 21, 2025. — PCB

Pakistan's commanding win over India in the Under-19 Asia Cup final has sent fans into a frenzy, with social media flooded by celebrations and shout-outs to batter Sameer Minhas and Team Pakistan Coach Sarfaraz Ahmed.

Social media users applauded Green Shirts for dominating India in the final.

The internet also appreciated former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, whose mentorship led the team to victory.

“The future of Pakistan cricket shines bright," said one fan.

Victory over India after 13 years left the fans amazed by the team's stellar performance.

Pakistan were crowned the champions of the Men’s U19 Asia Cup after a dominant victory over arch-rivals India in the final at the ICC Academy, Dubai, on Sunday.

Set to chase a daunting 348-run target, India's batting unit could yield 156 runs before getting bowled out in 26.2 overs.

More From Sports

India drop Shubman Gill from T20 World Cup squad
India drop Shubman Gill from T20 World Cup squad
Babar Azam registers maiden BBL half-century in debut season video
Babar Azam registers maiden BBL half-century in debut season
WATCH: Joshua knocks out Paul to win Netflix boxing bout video
WATCH: Joshua knocks out Paul to win Netflix boxing bout
Brisbane Heat chase 258 in Gabba six-fest to seal biggest BBL run chase video
Brisbane Heat chase 258 in Gabba six-fest to seal biggest BBL run chase
Registration opens for foreign players for ‘historic' PSL 11
Registration opens for foreign players for ‘historic' PSL 11
Indian football club banned, fined for refusing to play in Iran
Indian football club banned, fined for refusing to play in Iran