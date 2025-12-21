'Domination, demolition': Fans go berserk after Pakistan thrash India in U19 Asia Cup final

Pakistan Under-19 teams players celebrate victory against India during final match of Asia Cup in Dubai, on December 21, 2025. — PCB

Pakistan's commanding win over India in the Under-19 Asia Cup final has sent fans into a frenzy, with social media flooded by celebrations and shout-outs to batter Sameer Minhas and Team Pakistan Coach Sarfaraz Ahmed.

Social media users applauded Green Shirts for dominating India in the final.

The internet also appreciated former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, whose mentorship led the team to victory.

“The future of Pakistan cricket shines bright," said one fan.

Victory over India after 13 years left the fans amazed by the team's stellar performance.

Pakistan were crowned the champions of the Men’s U19 Asia Cup after a dominant victory over arch-rivals India in the final at the ICC Academy, Dubai, on Sunday.

Set to chase a daunting 348-run target, India's batting unit could yield 156 runs before getting bowled out in 26.2 overs.