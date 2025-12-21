WATCH: Pakistan's winning moment as Green Shirts clinch U19 Asia Cup title

This collage of photos shows Pakistan players and support staff celebrate after winning the U19 Asia Cup final against India at ICC Academy, Dubai, December 21, 2025. — Facebook@Asian Cricket Council

Scenes of jubilation erupted at the ICC Academy in Dubai as Pakistan thumped India in the Men’s U19 Asia Cup final on Sunday.

The Green Shirts sealed a commanding 191-run victory in the final after bowling out their arch-rivals for 156 runs.

As Ali Raza dismissed Deepesh Devendran, India's last batter to fall, jubilant Pakistani players and support staff stormed the field, waving national flags.

Among the support staff was former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, who serves as the national U19 team’s mentor.

Pakistan lifted the Men’s U19 Asia Cup title courtesy of their brilliant batting, followed by a stellar bowling performance.

The game saw Pakistan set a daunting 348-run target for India, who could score 156 runs before getting bowled out in 26.2 overs.

Raza was the standout bowler for Pakistan, taking four wickets for 42 runs in his 6.2 overs, while Abdul Subhan, Mohammad Sayyam, and Huzaifa Ahsan chipped in with two each.

Batting first, Sameer Minhas's monumental 172-run knock helped Pakistan post 347/8 in their 50 overs.

The Green Shirts got off to a decent start to their innings as their opening pair of Minhas and Hamza Zahoor (18) put together 31 runs before the latter fell victim to Henil Patel in the fourth over.

Following the early setback, Usman Khan joined Minhas in the middle, and the duo led Pakistan into a commanding position by knitting a brisk 92-run partnership for the second wicket off just 79 deliveries.

The platform-setting stand culminated in the 17th over when Khilan Patel got Usman Khan caught at long-on. The left-handed batter made a vital contribution with a 45-ball 35, featuring three fours and a six.

Minhas was then involved in another crucial partnership for Pakistan, a blistering 137-run stand for the third wicket with Ahmed Hussain, who made 56 off 73 deliveries, laced with three fours and a six.

The right-handed opener then shared a 42-run partnership with captain Farhan Yousaf until eventually being dismissed by Deepesh Devendran on the penultimate delivery of the 43rd over.

He remained the top-scorer for Pakistan with 172 off 113 deliveries, studded with 17 fours and nine sixes.

His dismissal sparked a collapse which saw Pakistan lose four more wickets, including that of captain Yousaf (19) in quick succession, and consequently brought the total down to 327-8 in 46.4 overs.

Following the slump, Mohammad Sayyam and Niqab Shafiq added valuable runs at the backend, playing unbeaten cameos of 13 and 12, respectively.

For India, Deepesh Devendran led the way with three wickets but was expensive as he conceded 83 runs in his 10 overs, followed by Henil Patel and Khilan Patel with two each, while Kanishk Chouhan could bag one.