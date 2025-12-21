 
'Fearlessness, maturity, belief:' Cricket fraternity hails Pakistan on U19 Asia Cup title

“Well done, boys! Lifting the trophy after a stellar campaign and dominating the final,” says Babar Azam

By
Web Desk
|

December 21, 2025

Pakistan players celebrate after winning Men's U19 Asia Cup final against India at ICC Academy, Dubai, December 21, 2025. — PCB

Renowned cricketers on Sunday hailed Pakistan for crushing India by 191 runs to clinch the U19 Asia Cup title.

Pakistan pacers dismantled India's batting unit after Sameer Minhas's monumental 172-run knock and powered their side to win the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup final at the ICC Academy in Dubai.

Pakistan Test captain Shan Masood has said that the boys displayed fearlessness, maturity, belief and teamwork in a big game.

Taking to his official X handle, Pakistan’s former legend pacer Shoaib Akhtar said: “What a knock of 172 by Sameer Minhas to lead Pak-U19 to victory”

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram said: “Pakistan U19 lift the DP World Men’s U19 Asia Cup in style.”



