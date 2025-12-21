Pakistan U19 skipper eyes World Cup glory after Asia Cup win over India

Pakistan Under-19 captain Farhan Yousaf gives exclusive interview to Geo News on December 21, 2025. — Reporter

DUBAI: Pakistan Under-19 captain Farhan Yousaf has set his sights on World Cup success after leading his side to victory over India in the Asia Cup 2025 final, underlining the team's growing confidence on the international stage.

"Our next aim is simple," Yousaf said in an interview with Geo News after the victory. "We want to be world champions."

Yousaf said the team remained composed despite losing the toss, adding that being asked to bat first proved decisive on a pitch that favoured batting.

"We were disappointed to lose the toss, but once we were put in to bat, we were happy because the wicket looked good," he said. "We stuck to the plan we had discussed and executed it well."

Pakistan posted a formidable total of 347 runs, a score that allowed the captain to demand an aggressive approach from his bowlers.

"After we got that total, I told the bowlers to think as if they were defending 250 and to attack from the start," he said. "They kept that mindset, took wickets and applied pressure."

The final was played in front of a packed crowd that included both Pakistani and Indian supporters, adding to the intensity of the occasion.

"Playing such an important match with fans from both countries in the stadium made it even more enjoyable," Yousaf said.

With the Asia Cup secured, Pakistan’s Under-19 side will next compete in a tri-nation series in Zimbabwe before turning their attention to the Under-19 World Cup.

Born in Kasur, Punjab, on December 15, 2006, Yousaf is a right-handed middle-order batter and one of Pakistan’s emerging leaders, now focused firmly on translating continental success into global silverware.