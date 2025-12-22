Drumbeats, dance, cheers, as U19 Asia Cup champions return home after crushing India

ISLAMABAD: Fresh from a dominant 191-run victory over India in the Men’s U19 Asia Cup final, Pakistan’s Under-19 cricket team arrived in Islamabad on Monday to a warm and celebratory reception.

Arrangements were made at Islamabad airport to welcome the newly crowned champions, with fans gathering outside the terminal, dancing to drumbeats and eagerly awaiting the team’s arrival after their emphatic title win in Dubai.

Fans showered rose petals on the young heroes as they emerged from the airport, draping rose garlands around their necks and cheering loudly for the team that had made history by smashing India to smithereens and bringing home a much-needed glory.

Groups of young fans were singing patriotic songs, chanting pro-team slogans, and exuding a glee akin to that of children in carefree frolic.

Emotions were running high, with some older fans patting the players on the back, tears of joy in their eyes, as they prayed for Pakistan's victory in the U19 cricke world cup.

Despite it being a cold December night, some very warm scenes were witnessed outside the airport, with fans waving flags, cheering loudly, and calling out the names of their favourite players.

Children perched on their parents’ shoulders to catch a glimpse of the team, while supporters showered the heroes with rose petals and waved banners celebrating the historic win.

Pakistan sealed the U19 Asia Cup crown on Sunday after setting India a daunting 348-run target in the final at the ICC Academy. India were bowled out for 156 in 26.2 overs, undone by a relentless Pakistani bowling attack.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is scheduled to meet the victorious squad later today, where the players who beat arch-rivals India will be formally congratulated and encouraged for their performance.

The triumph has sparked celebrations among fans, who hailed the young side for their composure, dominance and fearless display on the big stage.

The Men in Blue got off to a contrasting start to the pursuit as their batting sensation, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, knitted a quickfire 32-run opening partnership with captain Ayush Mhatre, who could score two before falling victim to Ali Raza in the fourth over.

Mohammad Sayyam gave Pakistan another success and an over later by dismissing top-order batter Aaron George (16), who had scored a match-winning half-century against the Green Shirts in the group-stage clash last Sunday.