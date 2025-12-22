'Fight till last breath': Sarfaraz says belief, grit drove U19 Asia Cup triumph

Pakistan U19 mentor Sarfaraz Ahmed speaks to the media after team's win in Asia Cup 2025 final against India on December 21, 2025. — Reporter

DUBAI: Pakistan U19 mentor Sarfaraz Ahmed said instilling belief and a fighting mindset in young players was the key to their Asia Cup success, crediting the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman for tasking him with turning talent into resilient competitors.

Speaking after the U19 team's win against arch-rivals India in the Asia Cup 2025 final, Sarfaraz said PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi had given him a clear message: be a fighter and make the next generation fight on the field. The former Pakistan captain said his role was not to lecture players but to give them confidence to express their talent under pressure.

"I was told that if you are a fighter, then show the world a team that fights," said Sarfaraz. "I gave these young players belief and confidence to fight till the last breath, and they lived up to expectations".

The Pakistan U19 team on Sunday, set a 348-run target for India in the final where the latter's batting unit could yield 156 runs before getting bowled out in 26.2 overs, courtesy of Pakistan’s stellar bowling attack.

Sarfaraz, who famously led Pakistan to a historic Champions Trophy victory over India in 2017 and captained the country to a U19 World Cup title earlier in his career, said the latest success belonged entirely to the players.

"By the grace of God, the boys worked extremely hard. I did very little — it is Allah’s blessing. The effort was theirs and the result is there for everyone to see," he said.

He singled out batter Sameer Minhas for producing a "magnificent innings under pressure", adding that the coaching staff in Multan had played a vital role in his development. "A lot of hard work went into his preparation, and Sameer deserves full credit for delivering when it mattered," Sarfaraz said.

The former wicketkeeper also praised the bowling unit, highlighting the performances of Ali Raza, Abdul Subhan and Saeem for their disciplined spells throughout the tournament.

"This victory is the result of teamwork. Every player played his role, and that collective effort turned this group into champions," he said.

Asked about chants of support for him and the PCB chairman from fans, Sarfaraz played it down. "These are the people. It depends on the fans — they can chant if they want," he said with a smile.

Sarfaraz said gratitude and a positive mindset were central to success. "No matter how much you thank God, it is never enough. If you keep good intentions and belief, good results follow," he added.

The triumph adds another chapter to Sarfaraz's reputation as a leader who delivers on the big stage — once again bringing smiles to Pakistani fans by guiding young talent to continental glory.