 
Geo News

Ahsan Iqbal issues clarification on disruption during live TV show

In the viral video, a person can be heard saying "bund karo isay" as the minister's video goes offline

By
Web Desk
|

December 26, 2025

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal addresses a book launching ceremony at Lahore Press Club, Lahore, December 13, 2025. — APP
Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal addresses a book launching ceremony at Lahore Press Club, Lahore, December 13, 2025. — APP
  • Host says viewers alarmed by sudden disconnect.
  • Clip circulates online, drawing concern.
  • Information Minister Tarar says kids ran into the study.

Ahsan Iqbal, the federal minister for planning and senior PML-N leader, briefly dropped off a live television interview on Thursday when his video link abruptly cut, but returned shortly afterwards to reassure the host that “all is well” as the programme resumed.

A person can be heard saying, "shut this down (bund karo isay)" as the minister's video goes offline.

As Iqbal reappeared on air, the host welcomed him back and said viewers had been alarmed by the sudden disconnect, adding that some people were asking “is everything okay”. 

Iqbal responded that “all is well”, after which the host said he would not press him further if everything was fine and moved to reconnect the conversation, noting there were only “eight to ten minutes” left in the programme.

In his clarification issued later on X, Iqbal thanked people for messages of concern and said “a brief disruption occurred during a live broadcast when someone nearby having an argument was unaware that I was live on air”. 

Ahsan Iqbal issues clarification on disruption during live TV show

He added that he rejoined the interview shortly afterwards and hoped “we can avoid unnecessary politicisation of this.”

The clip of the interruption later circulated on social media, drawing differing claims about what had happened. 

In a post on X, people alleged that during the live broadcast, “someone” had forcibly ended the video connection, describing it as surprising.

A journalist later said on X that he spoke to Iqbal, who told him there was a family gathering at his Islamabad residence when children unexpectedly entered his study, adding that he rejoined the programme shortly afterwards and that the host could confirm.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar also posted that he spoke to Iqbal.

Ahsan Iqbal issues clarification on disruption during live TV show

He said that “kids came into the study running unexpectedly”, adding that “all is well” and that Iqbal had rejoined the show.

More From Pakistan

Ringleader among 10 terrorists killed in KP, Balochistan IBOs: ISPR
Ringleader among 10 terrorists killed in KP, Balochistan IBOs: ISPR
Pakistan 'winner' of US foreign policy driven by Trump's 'personal' affinity for CDF Asim Munir
Pakistan 'winner' of US foreign policy driven by Trump's 'personal' affinity for CDF Asim Munir
Security forces eliminate eight India-backed terrorists in Kalat IBO video
Security forces eliminate eight India-backed terrorists in Kalat IBO
PIA plans to 'resume' London flights from March 2026
PIA plans to 'resume' London flights from March 2026
PTA mandates registration of SIMs to users' own names, warns against violation
PTA mandates registration of SIMs to users' own names, warns against violation
Shahzad Akbar says injured in assault at Cambridge home
Shahzad Akbar says injured in assault at Cambridge home