Ahsan Iqbal issues clarification on disruption during live TV show

Host says viewers alarmed by sudden disconnect.

Clip circulates online, drawing concern.

Information Minister Tarar says kids ran into the study.

Ahsan Iqbal, the federal minister for planning and senior PML-N leader, briefly dropped off a live television interview on Thursday when his video link abruptly cut, but returned shortly afterwards to reassure the host that “all is well” as the programme resumed.

A person can be heard saying, "shut this down (bund karo isay)" as the minister's video goes offline.

As Iqbal reappeared on air, the host welcomed him back and said viewers had been alarmed by the sudden disconnect, adding that some people were asking “is everything okay”.

Iqbal responded that “all is well”, after which the host said he would not press him further if everything was fine and moved to reconnect the conversation, noting there were only “eight to ten minutes” left in the programme.

In his clarification issued later on X, Iqbal thanked people for messages of concern and said “a brief disruption occurred during a live broadcast when someone nearby having an argument was unaware that I was live on air”.

He added that he rejoined the interview shortly afterwards and hoped “we can avoid unnecessary politicisation of this.”

The clip of the interruption later circulated on social media, drawing differing claims about what had happened.

In a post on X, people alleged that during the live broadcast, “someone” had forcibly ended the video connection, describing it as surprising.

A journalist later said on X that he spoke to Iqbal, who told him there was a family gathering at his Islamabad residence when children unexpectedly entered his study, adding that he rejoined the programme shortly afterwards and that the host could confirm.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar also posted that he spoke to Iqbal.

He said that “kids came into the study running unexpectedly”, adding that “all is well” and that Iqbal had rejoined the show.