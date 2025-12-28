PCB to operate Multan Sultans for PSL 11: Mohsin Naqvi

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi addresses a press conference in Lahore, December 28, 2025. — Screengrab via YouTube/Geo News

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday said that the cricket board would "operate Multan Sultans" this year, with plans to auction the franchise after the conclusion of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11.

The announcement comes a month after Ali Tareen said he was parting ways with the PSL franchise as his relations with the PCB had strained over the past year.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, the PCB chief confirmed that the cricket board would operate the franchise this year, saying "the franchise will be auctioned after the PSL concludes".

Sultans were originally awarded as the sixth PSL team to the Schon Group under a $5.2 million agreement, making it the most expensive franchise at the time.

However, the PCB terminated the agreement after the inaugural season when franchise payments were not made.

In 2018, Alamgir Tareen, along with his nephew Ali, acquired the franchise for $6.3 million.

Meanwhile, Naqvi said that the board wanted to begin the upcoming PSL season earlier than planned.

"We want to start the PSL from March 23 instead of March 26, and a final decision will be made after consultation with all franchises," he added.

The PCB chief announced that former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram had been appointed as the PSL's brand ambassador ahead of the upcoming edition.

On the league's expansion, he said that the bidding for the two new PSL teams will take place on January 8 in Islamabad.

"It is an important day for us, and our teams will sell well," he said, adding that ten parties have qualified for the second round of the auction.

The PCB confirmed the same a day earlier, saying that its bid committee had shortlisted 10 bidders for the second round of the auction to sell the rights for two new teams in the PSL.

The PSL, which began in 2016 with five franchises and later expanded to six sides in 2018, is set for further expansion with the addition of two new teams from its upcoming 11th edition, set to be played next year.

With the upcoming additions, the PSL will undergo its first major restructuring in seven years, bringing the total number of franchises to eight.



On India-related cricket issues, the PCB chief said that whatever happens with India "will be on an equal footing".

"If they do not want to shake hands, we have no such desire either," Naqvi added.

He revealed plans to bring up the conduct of India's Under-19 team before the International Cricket Council (ICC).

On team management, Naqvi stated that a final decision on the appointment of the red-ball team head coach has not yet been made, adding that a PCB team was currently reviewing the matter.