Imad Wasim announces divorce after over six years of marriage

Pakistan's former all-rounder poses after taking a wicket in an undated picture while representing Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). — Instagram/@imadwasim

Former Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim on Sunday announced his divorce after more than six years of marriage.

Citing privacy, the cricketer requested fans and followers not to share the couple’s old photos on social media.

Taking to the social media platform Instagram, Imad urged fans and media outlets to refrain from sharing old pictures of the couple.

“After much thought, and due to repeated conflicts that could not be resolved over the past few years, I have filed for divorce,” Imad wrote. “I sincerely request everyone to respect our privacy and avoid using or sharing any old couple photos.”

The 37-year-old further asked people not to refer to Sania as his spouse going forward and cautioned against speculation or misinformation surrounding the matter.

“I request everyone not to engage in or believe any misleading narratives. Any attempt to defame or involve others in this personal matter will be addressed through the proper legal channels if necessary,” he stated.

Imad also addressed the situation regarding their children, reaffirming his responsibilities as a father.

“Regarding the children, I remain their father and will continue to care for them fully and responsibly,” he added, concluding the statement by thanking supporters for their understanding and respect.

Meanwhile, Imad's wife also took to Instagram and said, "Like many marriages, ours had difficulties, yet it continued to exist."

Imad Wasim and Sania Ashfaq tied the knot in 2019, and they have three children.