Cristiano Ronaldo bags Best Middle East Player award for third consecutive time

Footballer Cristiano Ronaldo receives Best Middle East Player 2025 in Dubai on December 28, 2025. — Instagram@cristiano

Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has added another feather to his already illustrious career by bagging the Best Middle East Player 2025 award — marking his third consecutive win.

"I still motivate myself to carry on, it doesn't matter where I play to score goals and keep going," Ronaldo said in a star-studded ceremony in Dubai.

“I want to win more trophies and reach a number, and I will reach that number," added the Portuguese footballer.

Taking to Instagram, Ronaldo said that it was a "special moment to end the year on".

"I carry on with the same passion, commitment and hunger as always to reach my goals," read the caption of his post with a picture of him with the award.

Furthermore, during the Globe Soccer Awards, Ronaldo also presented Tennis star Novak Djokovic with the "Globe Sports Award", with the latter commending the footballer for his pursuit of 1,000 goals.

The remarks refer to Ronaldo's statement, where he said, "I will reach 1,000 goals for sure, if I stay injury-free," reported the Gulf News.

Meanwhile, Midfielder Vitinha won the Best Midfielder award, whereas Ousmane Dembele was crowned Best Men's Player.

Lamine Yamal won the Best Forward Award as well as the Maradona Award with Paul Pogba bagging the Comeback Award.