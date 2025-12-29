 
Geo News

Arshad Nadeem wins Global Breakthrough Athlete honour in Dubai

Nadeem was honoured for his record-breaking performance at the Paris Olympics

By
Sibt-e-Arif
|

December 29, 2025

Pakistans javelin ace Arshad Nadeem celebrates after winning gold medal, Paris 2024 Olympics, Mens Javelin Throw Final, Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France, August 08, 2024. — Reuters
Pakistan's javelin ace Arshad Nadeem celebrates after winning gold medal, Paris 2024 Olympics, Men's Javelin Throw Final, Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France, August 08, 2024. — Reuters

DUBAI: Pakistan’s Olympic javelin champion Arshad Nadeem has received the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Sports Award in the Global Breakthrough Athlete category at the World Sports Summit in Dubai.

Nadeem was honoured for his record-breaking performance at the Paris Olympics, where he threw 92.97 metres to win gold and set a new Olympic and world record, surpassing the previous mark held by Norway’s Andreas Thorkildsen for 16 years. The victory marked Pakistan’s first-ever Olympic gold medal in javelin throw.

Speaking after the ceremony, Nadeem said the award was a proud moment for him and for Pakistan, adding that international recognition would help inspire young athletes and bring greater attention to javelin throw in the country.

Established in 2008, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Sports Award recognises outstanding sporting achievements and contributions worldwide. Nadeem was the only Pakistani athlete represented at this year’s summit, which gathered leading figures from the global sports industry.

