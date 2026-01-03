PCB 'submits' preliminary squad for T20I World Cup 2026 to ICC

Pakistan players celebrate the wicket of Australia's Glenn Maxwell during ICC Men's T20 World Cup semifinal in Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates. — Reuters

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday submitted a preliminary squad for the ICC Men’s T20I World Cup 2026 to the International Cricket Council, sources told Geo News.

The deadline for the 20-team tournament, scheduled to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8, is set at January 31.

The participating teams are permitted to make changes to their preliminary squads without the approval of the apex body until the aforementioned deadline; however, any modifications to the contingents after this date will require the approval of the ICC Technical Committee.

Consequently, Pakistan, slotted in Group A, has also submitted a 15-member provisional squad, as well as the list of traveling reserves.

The insiders have revealed that the initial names of players include the senior trio of Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Haris Rauf along with the Green Shirts' squad for the upcoming away T20I series against Sri Lanka, during which they plan to analyse the performances of a couple of players.

The squad for the expected three-match home T20I series against Australia will be announced after the Sri Lanka tour and the T20 World Cup 2026, insiders suggested.

The away series against Sri Lanka will be played from January 7 to 11, while the home assignment against Australia is likely to be held from January 30 to February 5.

The 2009 champions will start their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign against the Netherlands on February 7 in Colombo.

Pakistan will play all of their matches in Sri Lanka, beginning with four Group A fixtures in Colombo, with Super Eights matches also scheduled in Colombo and Kandy.